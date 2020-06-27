The population could be at particular risk from the virus, experts have said, through church gatherings and because many households include older relatives. The county, which does not have a public health department, has sought to coordinate with some health-care centers in the area that have gained the trust of the region’s Amish population to grasp how significantly the virus has affected the community, Hurston said. The county has also hired contact tracers that speak Pennsylvania Dutch, a variant of German spoken in Amish communities.