Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the closing of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and service centers in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties to slow the spread of the coronavirus, effective Tuesday, March 17.
Online orders will continue. Supermarkets and grocery stores that are licensed to sell wine and spirits will still be open and will get supplies.
It’s a phaseout. On Monday, March 16, certain stores will be open and will close at 9 p.m. The state said it would evaluate the closings at the end of the month.
Last week, the state indefinitely suspended all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars, and other group events at all 598 state stores.
The governor also ordered the shutdown of dine-in restaurants and bars in those counties, effective immediately.
Businesses in Philadelphia are unaffected.
Many liquor stores in New Jersey, which are privately owned, are open, according to a spot check Monday.