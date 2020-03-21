View this post on Instagram

SHEET PAN DINNER 🥦🥔 start by preheating your oven to 375. spray a baking sheet with olive oil. wash and cut baby potatoes into quarters. place potatoes on baking sheet, and place in the oven to start roasting. cut broccoli from stems. after potatoes have been in the oven for 10-15 minutes, remove the sheet, toss potatoes, and add the broccoli. place back in the oven and let it continue to roast. drain and rinse a can of chickpeas. after the second 10-15 minutes, remove the sheet, toss, and add the chickpeas. let everything roast until starting to brown slightly. top with salt, pepper, and any other seasonings you love! enjoy! - this is a go to for lunch and/or dinner in our house! I love the simplicity, and that I'm only getting one pan dirty! - have you ever made a sheet pan meal? comment your favorite combo below 👇🏻