Latest ‘It’s Always Sunny’ stars raise money for Philabundance
The stars of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are helping to raise money to feed Philadelphia residents in need.
Rob McElhenny and Kaitlin Olson launched a GoFundMe page Friday for Philabundance and pledged to match all donations up to $25,000.
“Please help them feed our most at-risk!” McElhenny tweeted.
As of 9 a.m. Saturday, they had raised more than $17,000.
— Laura McCrystal
Officials seek mask donations as they face shortage
As health-care workers are facing a shortage of protective gear, officials are asking for help.
Montgomery County Commissioner Valerie Arkoosh issued a public call for face mask donations at a Friday afternoon news conference.
“We are taking masks of any type, so if for instance maybe you are a landscaping business or a business that uses certain cleaning products that requires a mask,” Arkoosh said. “If you are at the moment not working and you have masks that you would be willing to donate to the county, we can use masks of any type.”
Arkoosh asked Montgomery County residents with masks to donate to call the county at 610-631-3000.
People also shared information on social media about donating to other local governments, including Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management.
— Laura McCrystal
At coronavirus test site outside Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphians seek reassurance
Ana Avila was inside one of about a dozen cars waiting to enter the new coronavirus testing site outside of Citizens Bank Park. The 24-year-old mental health worker had been nervous since learning one of her patients had been in contact with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist who tested positive for coronavirus.
Her patient began showing symptoms, then so did she shortly after — a dry cough, fever around 104, and shortness of breath, all symptoms of the coronavirus. Avila went to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania last Thursday, but she says she was told she had pneumonia and was sent home without being tested for the coronavirus.
Now, more than a week later, her symptoms continue. She hoped the new site, which opened Friday outside the Phillies’ home, would be able to test her.
— Ellie Silverman
Philly’s new normal? From the airport to the Acme, foot traffic shows a changed city
It took a single week to remake one of the nation’s most walkable cities with its vibrant restaurant scene into a shelter-in-place society.
Home to 1.6 million people, Philadelphia was also typically visited daily by thousands of tourists and suburban commuters. We studied Google’s pedestrian foot traffic data from Thursday to learn how a pandemic has quickly altered daily routines across the city.
Foot traffic at places like the Reading Terminal Market and the Rocky Steps plunged, while Acme’s increased.
— Chris Williams and Dylan Purcell
Struggling Pa. towns brace for financial gut punch
Municipalities in Pennsylvania could have to dip into reserves, cut services, or borrow money to cover budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus.
Many towns in the state are already struggling financially, and the economic impact of the coronavirus and the state’s business shutdown will result in decreased tax revenues.
“It’s going to hurt no matter what we do,” said Jasson Urey, a township manager of Greenville in northwestern Pennsylvania.
— Charlotte Keith of Spotlight PA