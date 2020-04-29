It seems like a small thing, said DuJuan Scott, a conductor on SEPTA regional rail, but when I get home, it would be nice to have a hot meal ready. If you live with an essential worker — whether you’re their spouse, sibling, parent or child — you should have their lounge wear ready for them so they can slip into it as soon as they get out of the shower. “Have something they like ready for them: a desert something they really love when they come through that door to make them smile,” Charity said. “When they are out there working, people just see a body working for the them. No one sees who they are really are. So you — their family and friends have to appreciate them.” And probably the most important thing you can do is leave a mask and gloves by their keys so they can grab it and go.