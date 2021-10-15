An advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended booster shots for many people who received Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

After reviewing data on the waning effectiveness of the original two-dose vaccine and the benefits of a lower-dose booster shot, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Thursday said seniors, adults with compromised immune systems, and people whose work puts them at high risk of contracting the virus should get a booster.

The FDA has final say in whether Moderna boosters are approved, but generally follows its advisory panel’s recommendations. The agency in September approved a Pfizer booster for the same groups.

The committee meets Friday to consider whether people who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine should also get boosters.

In the meantime, here’s what to know about COVID-19 vaccine boosters:

Why is a COVID-19 booster necessary?

Vaccines work by spurring the development of antibodies that protect against a virus. A booster shot is an extra dose to “boost” immunity by prompting the body to develop more antibodies.

The two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are highly effective in protecting people against the original COVID-19 strain. However, boosters are being recommended because new studies show that protection may decrease over time.

Boosters would also offer more protection against the highly-transmissible Delta strain. The original vaccines have been effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization due to the Delta strain, though some people have developed “breakthrough” cases with minor symptoms.

Who is eligible for a Moderna booster?

The VRBPAC has recommended the same people who are eligible for a Pfizer booster get a Moderna booster:

People over age 65,

adults with compromised immune systems,

and people with greater risk of workplace exposure.

See below for more details on who falls into these groups.

If the FDA decides to move forward with Moderna boosters, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make specific recommendations on who should get the shots. Advisers to the CDC are expected to meet next week, Reuters reported.

Boosters are not currently recommended for children.

When will the Moderna booster be available?

A third shot won’t be available until the FDA makes a final decision.

I got the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Can I get a booster?

The VRBPAC will discuss Friday whether to recommend a booster for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Pfizer booster shots are currently available for certain groups who completed their initial two-dose regimen at least six months ago:

Adults 65 and older.

Adults age 50 to 65 with underlying medical conditions.

Long-term care residents.

Adults age 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions, depending on their individual risks of exposure.

Adults age 18 and older with high risk of workplace exposure, such as first responders; medical professionals; teachers; corrections officers; grocery store workers; and people in public transit, agriculture, manufacturing and the U.S. Postal Service.

Should I get a booster of my original vaccine, or is it OK to go with a different company’s booster?

The CDC has said it envisions people will get boosters of their original vaccine. In other words, people who got the Pfizer vaccine should seek a Pfizer booster, while people who received the Moderna vaccine should get the Moderna booster.

Where can I get a booster shot?

The easiest way to find an appointment for a booster shot may be to contact the pharmacy or doctor’s office where you got the initial vaccine.

Find a vaccine appointment with the CDC’s online search tool at vaccines.gov, or by texting your ZIP code to 438829, or calling 1-800-232-0233.