As the pandemic keeps evolving, so does the advice from government and health officials — to the confusion of many Americans.

The latest guidance concerns extra COVID-19 vaccine doses. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with severely weakened immune systems. On Tuesday, the Biden administration was reported to be planning to announce that most fully vaccinated Americans will need a booster shot for protection against the highly transmissible delta variant that is driving up case numbers across much of the country.

The announcement, expected as early as this week, is in sharp contrast to official messages in recent months that it is too soon to know whether most Americans need booster shots.

Many questions about booster shots remain to be answered, in some cases because the scientific data is lacking or unclear. Here is what we know -- and don’t know.

Who needs an added dose of COVID vaccine?

There is ample data showing that many people who are immunocompromised because of organ transplantation, cancer treatment, or other immune-weakening conditions make few or no coronavirus-fighting antibodies after vaccination. There is also data -- from a rigorously controlled trial and five studies that followed groups of patients -- suggesting a third vaccine shot will stimulate an antibody response in about a third to a half of patients who don’t respond initially.

But the basis for recommending shots for healthy vaccinated Americans is less clear. Data from U.S. hot spots such as Florida and from other countries, particularly Israel, have led Biden administration officials to find out why cases are again exploding. Is the delta variant evading the vaccines, or is the protective effect waning -- or both?

In any case, Pfizer on Monday announced it has submitted data to the FDA from a study of healthy individuals 12 and up who received a third dose eight to nine months after the second dose. The booster elicited significantly higher antibody levels against the original pandemic virus, as well as the more transmissible delta and beta variants.

The FDA must authorize booster shots before the current regimen is revised.

What about people who got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

The company is expected to submit data from a two-dose clinical trial later this month. That could pave the way for authorization of a J&J booster.

When will third doses be offered to all vaccinated people?

That, too, is unclear, but news outlets have reported that it could be as soon as mid-September.

Will some groups get priority as they did during the rollout?

Giving priority to high-risk people such as healthcare providers was initially necessary because vaccines were in short supply. Now, with ample supplies, the challenges will be different.

Most mass vaccination sites have closed because vaccine uptake has stagnated, reflecting vaccine hesitancy -- or intransigence -- among well over a third of the population.

Exactly how mass vaccination will be ramped back up is unclear. Francis S. Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told Fox News Sunday that, “we may need boosters, maybe beginning first with health-care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward” with other high-risk groups, such as older Americans.

Can the vaccine brands be mixed?

Officials envision that people will stick with the brand they originally received.

How strong will the booster protection be, and how long will it last?

This is the burning question that scientists still cannot answer. The delta variant is able to reinfect people who have recovered from COVID-19. Delta can even infect vaccinated individuals, although these “breakthrough” infections are generally mild and usually don’t lead to hospitalizations.

But even before the delta variant set back U.S progress in curbing the pandemic (remember the weeks in March and April when cases and deaths plummeted as vaccination rates soared?), researchers were struggling to determine what level of antibody response is protective. The ever-mutating coronavirus has defied efforts to define this so-called “correlate of protection.” And other parts of the immune response against the virus, notably T-cells, remain little understood.