Staffers at Hyacinth typically wear gloves when working at the syringe exchange; now, they’ll need gowns and face masks to keep themselves safe. On Friday, Ahearn-O’Brien said she was expecting the arrival of N95 masks that she ordered on Amazon a month ago. She’s also ordered 4,000 more masks that the organization hopes to share with the other exchanges in the state, and is looking into ordering gowns as well. The Jersey City and Trenton exchanges are expected to reopen next week, handing out syringes for just a few hours, one day a week.