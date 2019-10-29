Philadelphia’s syringe exchange — the only one in the city, and one of just a handful operating around the state — prevented an estimated 10,592 HIV diagnoses in its first 10 years of operation, researchers at George Washington University have found.
The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, used mathematical modeling to estimate how the 1992 opening of the needle exchange, Prevention Point, affected the spread of HIV in the city. Without the exchange, the study found, Philadelphia would have seen 15,248 HIV diagnoses associated with injection drug use between 1993 and 2002.
Instead, the city reported 4,656 diagnoses in that time frame.
The study’s lead author, Monica Ruiz, said that the research shows the efficacy of such harm-reduction measures — but also how changes in public policy can directly impact the health of a city.
“There’s a lot of evidence showing that harm reduction works,” said Ruiz, an associate professor in the Department of Prevention and Community Health at GW’s School of Public Health and Health Services. “What we forget to look at is the structural factors that put such interventions into place. To have city support, revenue, and partnership with health departments — it does have true epidemic impact. Needle exchanges save lives.”
Prevention Point opened at the height of the AIDS crisis, amid an alarming rise in HIV diagnoses among people who injected drugs, largely through sharing used needles. HIV is a virus spread via blood and other body fluids that attacks the immune system, and if left unchecked, can lead to the late-stage condition, AIDS. Medication therapies enable people to live with HIV for decades, but must be taken for life.
Though state law prohibited syringe distribution, pressure from activists led then-mayor Ed Rendell and the city health department to defy state officials and open the exchange in August 1992. Today, Prevention Point offers addiction treatment, overdose prevention, and other health services in addition to its syringe exchange operation in Kensington. Its workers also hand out clean needles from vans around the city.
“There’s proof [in this study] that syringe exchanges work,” said Jose Benitez, the executive director of Prevention Point. “The HIV cases we diverted would have cost [the city] millions to take care of people in their lifetime. This structural intervention we have, exchanging a used syringe for an unused one, is both averting disease and saving taxpayer dollars.”
Needle exchanges are still illegal in Pennsylvania, though programs have since opened in Pittsburgh and smaller cities around the state. Some operate mostly underground, with the tacit approval of sympathetic officials.
The study also looked at the impact of Baltimore’s needle exchange, which opened in 1994 after the city lobbied its state government to grant an exemption to Maryland’s own laws banning the possession of drug paraphernalia. That intervention prevented an estimated 1,891 HIV diagnoses over 10 years, the study found.
Both Benitez and Ruiz said they saw parallels between the fight to open needle exchanges and the more recent push in several cities to open supervised injection sites, places where people can use drugs under medical supervision, be revived if they overdose, and access treatment. Benitez is also the president of Safehouse, the nonprofit working to open a site in Philadelphia.
“What the study indicates to us is that although sometimes this kind of harm reduction can be seen as radical, in practice, we really are helping people take better care of themselves, and as such, the community gets better,” Benitez said.
Ruiz said that it’s crucial for researchers to account for local, state, and federal policy when they study the efficacy of public health interventions, and said she hopes her research will resonate with policymakers.
“If we don’t look at the policies that hinder people from accessing the care they need, from doing the things they need to do to stay healthy, when those folks fail, we end up blaming the victim,” she said. “You can’t tell people, ‘Hey, don’t share needles,’ when they don’t have access to a syringe exchange and it’s not legal."