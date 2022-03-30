The gist: The BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus is contributing to a slight uptick of new cases in New Jersey. That news comes as the FDA authorized a fourth dose of both the Pfizer and Modern vaccines for folks aged 50 and older, but it’s not totally clear how much most people would benefit from it. And, as the pandemic wears on, the CDC’s director stopped by Princeton University to talk about what’s ahead.

Just after the spread of COVID-19 reached its lowest levels since July, the omicron subvariant known as BA.2 became the dominant strain of the coronavirus nationally and in the Northeast. And in New Jersey, it’s already contributing to a slight increase in new cases, but officials haven’t “yet seen any indication” that it will cause a large surge.

What you need to know

💉 The FDA has authorized a fourth dose of Pfizer and Modern vaccines for those 50 and older, but it isn’t clear how much benefit most people would get from it.

😷 During a visit to Princeton University, CDC director Rochelle Walensky detailed what’s ahead in the pandemic.

🏫 The pandemic upended the education system, and some parts of schooling, like grading and snow days, are forever changed, some educators say.

🧻 The pandemic’s supply shortages have forced consumers to become more experimental with their toilet paper selections. Recycled paper or bamboo, anyone?

😔 Despite lockdowns having eased since the height of the pandemic, the depression associated with them is still persisting, a study has found.

🍽️ As the city plans to reconfigure the rules governing Philly’s pandemic-induced streeteries, a block of Sansom Street has reopened to traffic — and restaurateurs are not happy.

Local coronavirus numbers

📉 Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining in Pennsylvania, and cases are increasing slightly in New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

Helpful resources

What you’re saying

Last week, we asked how worried you are about the omicron subvariant. Here’s what you told us:

😨 “Infecting family and friends, passing the virus on to unsuspecting people, being quarantined in one’s own home and becoming deathly ill are fears enough for us all.”

💉 “Early signs show that prior infection and vaccination offer some protection. That’s great news and means we shouldn’t be any more concerned about BA.2 than the ordinary flu.”

✋ “The big worry about subvariants is that we are making it very easy for them to mutate. Deciding now that all borders are open and everyone should fly is an open invitation for this to happen.”

🤷 “Honestly I don’t care about it at all. I have done everything I was supposed to do and at this point I choose to live my life.”

😷 “I’ve become cynical about all those who say they are finished with COVID and are tossing aside precautions. I continue to mask up and avoid indoor venues.”

