Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining ended Feb. 16 after a steep drop in COVID-19 cases and pressure from businesses. A new set of benchmarks was instituted to evaluate safety.

Despite the end of the mandate, some restaurants have chosen to still require proof of vaccination, which would make mask-wearing optional indoors. Many of these restaurants had required proof before January, when the city instituted the mandate.

Philadelphia-area restaurants that require proof of vaccination

1911

📍1911 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 instagram.com/1911_phl, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining.

a.Kitchen + a.Bar

📍137 S. 18th St., 🌐 akitchenandbar.com, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining.

Attico

📍219 S. Broad St., 🌐 atticorooftop.com, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Buffalo Billiards

📍118 Chestnut St., 🌐 buffalobilliardsphilly.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Cantina Los Caballitos

📍1651 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 cantinaloscaballitos.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Cantina Dos Segundos

📍931 N. 2nd St., 🌐 cantinaloscaballitos.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Cornerstone Bistro & Artisanal Market

📍1 West Ave., Wayne, 🌐 cornerstonewayne.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Eeva

📍310 Master St., 🌐 eevaphilly.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Fiorella

📍817 Christian St., 🌐 fiorellaphilly.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining beginning Sept. 7

Fishtown Tavern

📍1301 Frankford Ave., 🌐 fishtowntavern.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining beginning Sept. 7

Flannel

📍1819 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 flannelrestaurant.com ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Fork

📍306 Market St., 🌐 forkrestaurant.com ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Fountain Porter

📍1601 S. 10th St., 🌐 fountainporter.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Garage

📍100 E. Girard Ave. and 1231 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 garagephilly.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required

Goat

📍1907 Sansom St., 🌐 thegoatrittenhouse.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required

Good Dog Bar

📍224 S. 15th St., 🌐 gooddogbar.com/, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required

The International Bar

📍1624 N. Front St., 🌐 theintlbar.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Irwin’s

📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, 🌐 irwinsupstairs.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor and outdoor dining

Johnny Brenda’s

📍1201 Frankford Ave., 🌐 johnny-brendas.square.site, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Le Virtu

📍1927 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 levirtu.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Lloyd Whiskey Bar

📍529 E. Girard Ave., 🌐 lloydwhiskeybar.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Love City

📍1023 Hamilton St., 🌐 lovecitybrewing.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

The Lunar Inn

📍3124 Richmond St., 🌐 lunarinn.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Martha

📍2113 E. York St., 🌐 marthakensington.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

📍1310 Drury St., 🌐 mcgillins.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Messina Social Club

📍1533 S. 10th St., 🌐 messinasocialclub.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Mish Mish

📍1046 Tasker St., 🌐 mishmishphilly.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Musi

📍100 Morris St., 🌐 musiphilly.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining and bowling

North Bowl

📍909 N. 2nd St., 🌐 northbowlphilly.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining and bowling

Pinefish

📍1138 Pine St., 🌐 pinefish.fish, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Royal Sushi & Izakaya

📍780 S. 2nd St., 🌐 royalsushiandizakaya.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

South Bowl

📍19 E. Oregon Ave., 🌐 southbowl.com, ☑️ walk-ins and reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Standard Tap

📍901 N. 2nd St., 🌐 standardtap.com, ☑️ walk-ins and reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

underground concepts (the daily., broadhall., annex., foundation.)

📍699 N. Broad St., 🌐 ucphilly.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Vedge

📍1221 Locust St., 🌐 vedgerestaurant.com, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Vetri Cucina

📍1312 Spruce St., 🌐 vetricucina.com, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 vaccination required for indoor dining beginning Sept. 7

Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro

📍129 S. 13th St., 🌐 vintage-philadelphia.com, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Vaccine card dos and don'ts

DO:

  • Keep it somewhere safe, as you would for any important document.
  • Take a photo of your card, both the front and back, with your phone.
  • Get a replacement if you lose it. Contact the provider who vaccinated; they will have an electronic record and should be able to give you a duplicate copy.

DON'T

  • Laminate your card. You may have to get a booster shot, and so accessing the original card may be important.
  • Fake it. On Twitter, FBI Philadelphia warned that “if you make or buy a fake #COVID19 vaccination card, you endanger yourself & others — & you’re breaking the law. The FBI & our partners @HHSGov [U.S. Department of Health & Human Services] are advising the public to be aware of individuals selling, or pushing the creation of, fake vaccination cards.”
