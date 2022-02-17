Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining ended Feb. 16 after a steep drop in COVID-19 cases and pressure from businesses. A new set of benchmarks was instituted to evaluate safety.

Despite the end of the mandate, some restaurants have chosen to still require proof of vaccination, which would make mask-wearing optional indoors. Many of these restaurants had required proof before January, when the city instituted the mandate.

Philadelphia-area restaurants that require proof of vaccination

📍1911 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 instagram.com/1911_phl, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining.

📍137 S. 18th St., 🌐 akitchenandbar.com, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining.

📍219 S. Broad St., 🌐 atticorooftop.com, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍118 Chestnut St., 🌐 buffalobilliardsphilly.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1651 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 cantinaloscaballitos.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍931 N. 2nd St., 🌐 cantinaloscaballitos.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1 West Ave., Wayne, 🌐 cornerstonewayne.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍310 Master St., 🌐 eevaphilly.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍817 Christian St., 🌐 fiorellaphilly.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining beginning Sept. 7

📍1301 Frankford Ave., 🌐 fishtowntavern.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining beginning Sept. 7

📍1819 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 flannelrestaurant.com ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍306 Market St., 🌐 forkrestaurant.com ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1601 S. 10th St., 🌐 fountainporter.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍100 E. Girard Ave. and 1231 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 garagephilly.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required

📍1907 Sansom St., 🌐 thegoatrittenhouse.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required

📍224 S. 15th St., 🌐 gooddogbar.com/, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required

📍1624 N. Front St., 🌐 theintlbar.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍800 Mifflin St., 8th floor, 🌐 irwinsupstairs.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor and outdoor dining

📍1201 Frankford Ave., 🌐 johnny-brendas.square.site, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1927 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 levirtu.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍529 E. Girard Ave., 🌐 lloydwhiskeybar.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1023 Hamilton St., 🌐 lovecitybrewing.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍3124 Richmond St., 🌐 lunarinn.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍2113 E. York St., 🌐 marthakensington.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1310 Drury St., 🌐 mcgillins.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1533 S. 10th St., 🌐 messinasocialclub.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1046 Tasker St., 🌐 mishmishphilly.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍100 Morris St., 🌐 musiphilly.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining and bowling

📍909 N. 2nd St., 🌐 northbowlphilly.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining and bowling

📍1138 Pine St., 🌐 pinefish.fish, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍780 S. 2nd St., 🌐 royalsushiandizakaya.com, ☑️ walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍19 E. Oregon Ave., 🌐 southbowl.com, ☑️ walk-ins and reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍901 N. 2nd St., 🌐 standardtap.com, ☑️ walk-ins and reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍699 N. Broad St., 🌐 ucphilly.com, ☑️ reservations and walk-ins, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

Vedge

📍1221 Locust St., 🌐 vedgerestaurant.com, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

📍1312 Spruce St., 🌐 vetricucina.com, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 vaccination required for indoor dining beginning Sept. 7

📍129 S. 13th St., 🌐 vintage-philadelphia.com, ☑️ reservations, 🛑 proof of vaccination required for indoor dining

