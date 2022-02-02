The gist: While the omicron variant is finally waning, a new subvariant has begun appearing. Some experts are looking back on the most recent surge, and examining what we can do to mitigate the next potential one. Plus, a look at how “hybrid immunity” may provide an enhanced antibody response in vaccinated — but not boosted — people who have been infected with omicron once they recover, similar to a booster shot.

Just as omicron has begun to wane, a subvariant of that version of COVID-19 — forebodingly dubbed the “stealth variant” — is beginning to rear its head in the United States. Officially known as BA.2, that subvariant, experts say, may spread a bit more easily than omicron. The good news, though, is it doesn’t appear to make people sicker than the omicron we already know. “We don’t know whether or not this is going to be a second surge or it’s just going to be something that circulates at a lower level,” said Paul Planet, an attending physician in the division of infectious diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and head of the hospital’s sequencing lab. Here’s more about what we know about BA.2, and other developments on the omicron surge:

Experts say that an omicron infection in a person who is vaccinated but not boosted could result in something colloquially known as “hybrid immunity.”

There are a number of things public health experts say we can do to help mitigate the effects of another potential surge.

Even as omicron recedes, Philadelphia is still likely “several months” away from dropping measures like the indoor mask mandate.

🏥 Overflow units are coming to four Pennsylvania nursing homes, including one in Philly, to help ease the omicron-induced burden on hospitals.

💰 Omicron slowed Philadelphia’s economic recovery in December, but the number of open storefront businesses continued to increased at the end of 2021.

😷 A South Jersey school district is coping with a teacher shortage by instituting a month of early dismissals.

👐 After almost a month of competing with no fans due to a surge in cases of COVID-19, Penn’s athletics program has started to allow spectators again.

🏥 The CEO of the Delco-based Crozer Health has left the company amid the struggle over the omicron fallout.

👐 Jefferson Hospital caregivers are writing about their experiences during the pandemic to “share humanity ... especially during this pandemic and the isolation that comes with it.”

📈 Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Track the latest data here.

Last week, we asked what’s bringing you hope right now? Here’s what you told us:

👼 “I am hopeful as vaccinations move forward, and especially in development for children under five. As a first time grandmother, I will be relieved when my grandchild has the option of vaccination.”

☀️ “I find hope by gazing at every sunset, taking in the beauty and remembering that there is a new tomorrow on its way.”

🎄 “I am keeping my Christmas tree up until the Covid virus goes away. We light it every day and it gives us hope that the world will be back to normal soon. We call our tree The Tree of Hope.”

Tuesday marked the start of Black History Month, which began in 1926 as a weeklong celebration of Black traditions, contributions, and history. From book fairs and art installations to community programming and historical presentations, we’ve rounded up a few ways to mark the occasion in 2022.

🍲 With winter not loosening its grip any time soon, one thing’s clear: It’s time for soup. Luckily, Craig LaBan has 22 great bowls to try right now.

🪄 Magic lovers, rejoice. Construction on the Museum of Illusions — which will feature old-school, analog exhibits and experiences — is underway in Old City.

🍕 Four months after being shuttered by Hurricane Ida, a popular Manayunk pizza shop is back and slinging pies.

A good thing: How a Main Line brew pub didn’t let the pandemic get them down

Berwyn’s McKenzie Brew House took a hit when COVID-19 shut down the offices that line Route 202, taking away the parched and hungry happy-hour patrons and lunchers from the area. So, father and son team Bill and Will Mangan changed gears from brewpub to neighborhood hangout with a throwback, ski-lodge theme as Will’s + Bill’s Brewery.

