“My administration is working with the legislature on that very issue and we’ve had conversations and discussions about that,” Wolf said when asked about postponing the election during a news conference Friday. “So I think the House is coming back into session next week, the Senate is meeting remotely, and I think we should have some word on that very shortly. But this is something we all recognize. … We’ve got to make a decision. We are a democracy, and we’re working together here.”