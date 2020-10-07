It can’t be called a spike, or a surge, or even a resurgence, but hospitals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 admissions, a delayed ripple effect of increases in daily cases in the region.
Data from the states shows that neither cases nor hospitalizations are anywhere near the levels reached in the spring, when the region was reeling from the first devastating wave of the pandemic; currently, hospitals still have plenty of capacity.
But since the end of August, the average number of new coronavirus cases reported each day nearly doubled in Pennsylvania and almost tripled in New Jersey.
This new wave of cases is driven largely by young people, particularly college students, an age group that generally does not get sick enough to need hospitalization.
Even so, the new wave of cases is having an impact on hospitals, based on state data. Pennsylvania currently has an average of about 600 people in hospitals, about 200 more than two weeks ago. New Jersey, which has had a steady decline for months, currently has almost 600 people in hospitals, up from about 450 in late September. Delaware has about 90 people in hospitals, up from about 70 in late September.
Philadelphia hospitals have not seen an uptick in hospitalizations — at least, not yet, city health department data show.