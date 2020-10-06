People age 19 to 24, who usually do not get as sick as older adults, now make up a much larger portion of coronavirus patients than they did early on in the pandemic. Pennsylvania State University, which saw 2,279 cases from Sept. 4 to Oct. 1, drove the Centre County spike, the state’s biggest. An outbreak at West Chester University caused the borough of West Chester to declare a state of emergency on Friday. Temple University saw an outbreak in September that spiked city case numbers but has since eased; the university reported 50 active cases on Tuesday.