“One of my biggest areas of concern is that some people aren’t taking it very seriously and saying that it’s media hype," King said. "I don’t think they realize that they can be sick and not know they have it, and pass it to someone. I don’t know if my dad would have a chance if he got this, so when I see people sharing stuff about media hype on Facebook, I’m like, ‘No, please take it seriously, my parents are so important to me.’ ”