Community Legal Services advises having a copy of the city’s paid sick leave poster and showing it to your employer. The law calls for employers to have that poster up in their workplace. You can also file a complaint with the city if you’re not getting the paid sick time you’re due, but know that the process take time. The city says it’ll respond in fifteen business days and the investigation usually takes longer than that. But workers have gotten the sick days they were due after the city stepped in.