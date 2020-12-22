Philadelphia will extend its ban on indoor dining and other indoor events through Jan. 15, but may allow gyms and museums to open when statewide restrictions expire Jan. 4, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced Tuesday.
The city’s restrictions were previously scheduled to lift on Jan. 1, but Farley said the city must first get through a spike in cases expected as a result of the holidays.
”We need to get past that spike before it’s safe to back off,” Farley said.
The following activities will be banned through Jan. 15:
- Indoor dining
- Indoor gatherings and events
- Theaters
- Casinos
- In-person instruction for colleges
- Indoor organized sports
Farley said some activities that are lower-risk will be permitted to resume when statewide restrictions expire Jan. 4. That is subject to change, he warned, if case rates rise more than anticipated as a result of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations.
The activities that are expected to be able to resume Jan. 4 include:
- Museums
- Outdoor sports
- Gyms
- In-person instruction for high schools
- Outdoor catered events
Masks must be worn at all times for those activities, Farley said.
Meanwhile, the city is working on ways to help restaurants improve ventilation so they could safely reopen indoor dining, Farley said.
”We know that this is extremely difficult and this is though no fault of the restaurant owners,” he said.