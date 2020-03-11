Wylie’s comments made me circle back to Aleida Garcia, a mother of a murder victim. Her son Alex was gunned down in 2015. Garcia had done her coronavirus due diligence. She’d gone to Walmart only to see shelves stripped bare. Not a squirt of hand sanitizer or square of toilet paper to be found, she chuckled, though she was able to get some gloves. She has a trip planned to Puerto Rico, and with so many people cancelling, she figures an empty plane is probably as safe as any place these days.