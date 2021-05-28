Citing a continued decrease in new cases of COVID-19, Philadelphia will lift most of its restrictions earlier than planned.

The city’s limits on capacity and density as well as social distancing requirements for all businesses and events will be lifted on June 2, officials announced Friday. The indoor mask mandate and 11 p.m. curfew for dining will remain in place, but may be lifted on June 11 if progress continues, officials said.

Friday’s announcement means the city will reopen more than a week earlier than previously expected. Officials had previously set June 11 as the date for lifting restrictions. Restrictions in the rest of the state will be lifted Monday.

The changes mean that sports stadiums, restaurants, and other venues can operate at full capacity.

The 76ers were quick to thank the city for allowing a full arena as they compete in the playoffs.

”There is no better time to welcome home our passionate and loyal fans than right now, in the midst of what we hope will be a historic playoff run,” said Chris Heck, the 76ers president. “Our fans provide a home court advantage that is both unmatched and necessary as we work to bring an NBA championship to Philadelphia.

”New cases of the coronavirus have continued to drop, as have hospitalizations and the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests, said Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole.

The rate of new cases is now at its lowest since late September, the city said in a news release. “These are encouraging signs that vaccination is truly turning the tide in Philadelphia. We still have work to do to reach all Philadelphians, but we also want people to celebrate the good parts of life that we get back by getting vaccinated,” Bettigole said.