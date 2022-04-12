Under warm blue skies that seemed at odds with the recent rise of COVID-19, shoppers at Roosevelt Mall seemed united on Tuesday in a quest to finish errands quickly and get back outside in the sun.

But as for opinions on the return of Philadelphia’s mask mandate — which takes effect in businesses including those very same stores on Monday — errand-runners were sharply divided.

Harold Phillips, 50, of Germantown, said the restriction made sense, given that one-third of Philadelphians are not fully vaccinated.

“They should’ve never stopped it,” he said of the mask mandate, as he headed into a Snipes shoe store. “I did the research. I got the shots.”

But Angie Gonzalez, 35, thinks the mandate is a waste of time. After two years of restrictions being imposed, lifted, then imposed again, the latest message from the city Department of Public Health will be ignored by many, she predicted.

“I feel like people are not going to wear them. They don’t even care,” she said, pushing her toddler in a stroller near an electronic sign flashing the words Wear PPE and Stay 6′ Apart. “I feel like people know the risks.”

Therein lies the latest chapter of a challenge that has bedeviled public health agencies since the start of the pandemic: How to implement precautions in such a way that people will pay attention.

In announcing the renewed mask mandate on Monday, a week ahead of when it takes effect, Philadelphia was alone among major U.S. cities, despite having lower numbers of COVID cases than some.

Masks reduce the transmission of the coronavirus, but how much depends on a range of variables: the type of mask, the way it is worn, even the strain of virus that is circulating.

As we’ve all heard, the N-95 and KN-95 varieties are designed to stop the transmission of most virus particles. A surgical mask is not as effective, while a cloth mask may be even less so — particularly if it’s just draped loosely across the wearer’s face.

Determining exactly how much the various face-coverings help can be a challenge in the real world. In one recent study in the journal Pediatrics, Duke University researchers found that cases of in-school transmission were 72% lower in districts with mandatory masking during the late summer and fall of 2021, compared to those where masks were optional.

But other precautions and demographic characteristics may have played a role as well, the authors wrote. And that was before the rise of the omicron variant, which is more transmissible than earlier strains.

Carmen Arroyo, 58, wore a black mask Monday at Roosevelt Mall, but only because she was headed to a doctor’s appointment, where it was required. The Northeast Philadelphia woman predicted that the renewed mandate will backfire.

“People will be more depressed than before,” she said, contending that the decision is best left up to the individual. “We have choices.”

Jim Licaretz, 72, on the other hand, said he had no problem with the return of masks. Fully vaccinated and boosted, the Tacony resident has continued to wear a mask indoors even when not required. Yet he shares pandemic fatigue with us all. He said the KN-95 masks, in particular, take a toll.

“I get tired of it after a while,” he said. “I really don’t like them.”

