Burnout — a state of emotional, physical and mental exhaustion caused by prolonged stress — is increasing across the country as Americans continue to endure the fallout of a particularly polarizing presidential election, civil unrest and a pandemic that just keeps getting worse. Burnout is a form of feeling exhausted from the work one has to do, said Theresa Nguyen, the chief program officer and vice president of research and innovation at Mental Health America. While most often associated with a person’s job, burnout, which can lead to symptoms such as insomnia and depression, can affect other areas of life as well.