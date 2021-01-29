Mayor Jim Kenney has expressed his continued confidence in Health Commissioner Thomas Farley’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a letter obtained by the Inquirer, despite the health department’s decision to partner with a self described “bunch of college kids” to inoculate thousands of Philadelphians from the coronavirus.
”It is beyond question, and without doubt, that your steady leadership of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped save thousands of Philadelphians’ lives,” Kenney wrote in a letter to Farley dated Jan. 29. However, he said, “I am disappointed by what has transpired with the organization Philly Fighting COVID (PFC). I know you share my concerns on how these events can cast a shadow on what is the most important project facing our city — vaccination.”
Kenney wrote he was “relieved” to learn the department “only” allotted about 6% of the city’s total vaccine allocation to Philly Fighting COVID, but noted that still “represents thousands of Philadelphians eager to get their second dose.” Kenney demanded the department hold vaccination clinics to ensure people who received their first dose from Philly Fighting COVID’s site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will get their second doses on time, and from qualified professionals,.
Kenney also directed the department to provide an “enhanced number of doses” to the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and requested that the health department release a comprehensive report “detailing how PFC came to work with PDPH in both testing and vaccination,” within 30 days.
“As the adverse and deadly impacts of Covid-19 have laid bare persistent racial inequities experienced by communities of color,” Kenney wrote to Farley. “I trust that you will take all deliberate, intentional and transparent measures to ensure an equitable distribution of the vaccine in the City.”
The health department abruptly ended its partnership with Philly Fighting COVID on Monday after the group presented itself as a nonprofit despite establishing a for-profit arm, and updated its privacy policies to allow for residents’ personal information to be sold, city officials said. Andrei Doroshin, the group’s CEO, insisted the wording of the updated privacy policy was a mistake and that he never intended to sell anyone’s data.
At the time the city severed its partnership, Doroshin said his group gave the first dose of the vaccine to nearly 7,000 people. The city is contacting everyone vaccinated by Philly Fighting COVID and investigating the missing doses, Farley has said. The city recommends that Philadelphians interested in receiving the vaccine register with the city’s portal.
“We did the job and what we promised. The only thing that got in the way was city politics,” Doroshin said in a text message on Wednesday. “We did what we said we would. After that, why do my credentials matter?”
The continued fallout from the partnership led many Philadelphians’ to doubt the city health department’s ability to equitably and efficiently inoculate residents. People of color, especially Black Americans, were already hesitant to get the vaccine, national surveys have shown, and leaders worry Philly Fighting COVID’s alleged missteps could only further that mistrust.
“The Philly Fighting COVID debacle clearly shows the administration does not value the work of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium,” Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said Thursday. “This city has a dismal track record with supporting Black and brown businesses with and through its contracting process.”
The forthcoming public report from the health department, requested by Kenney, will “identify any and all weaknesses in the vetting process that could have prevented the present outcome” with Philly Fighting COVID. It will also future improvements to ensure other partners “can deliver these precious services in a safe, equitable, and professional manner,” Kenney wrote.
Officials must also notify the Office of Inspector General if it is found that anyone “may have engaged in waste, fraud corruption or abuse,” Kenney wrote.
The letter also says all first vaccine doses that would have gone to Philly Fighting COVID will be given to other healthcare organizations and Michael Rashid, the city’s commerce director, will be invited to join the committee reviewing proposals for testing and vaccine services.
When the first health department clinic opens, Kenney will tour and observe the site, the letter states. When Philly Fighting COVID’s clinic launched earlier this month, Kenney and other city officials attended the opening.
“In retrospect,” Farley said at a news conference on Tuesday, “I wish we hadn’t worked with Philly Fighting COVID.”
The health department had trusted Philly Fighting COVID’s abilities, despite Doroshin’s lack of medical experience, and added him to its Vaccine Advisory Committee, as one of the about 40 people tasked with advising the city on an equitable vaccine distribution. The city also awarded the group a more than $190,000 contract last summer for coronavirus testing, according to documents Doroshin provided to the Inquirer.
The Inquirer requested this information through a public records request to the city last week, it has gone unfilled. A Health Department spokesperson confirmed it ultimately authorized more than $111,000 to Philly Fighting COVID in invoiced charges for testing services.
The city has not awarded the group any funding for vaccinations, a health department spokesperson confirmed.
City officials had originally encouraged Philadelphians to pre-commit to receiving a vaccine on Philly Fighting COVID’s website. When residents arrived at the group’s mass vaccination center, they saw city logos plastered throughout the area.
Patients, and even some council members, thought the site was run by the city.