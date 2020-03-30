“I think the thing that so many of us have been missing the last few weeks is the ability to gather and hear each others’ voices not through a Zoom line or a phone call,” he said. “There’s a real joy I’m experiencing right now, in being able to circle City Hall and hear each other’s horns and see each other’s faces. I’m seeing them through their car windows, but we’re all able to make noise and shout together. I feel powerful right now.”