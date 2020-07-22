According to the Kaiser Family foundation, about 3.3 million people over age 65 live in a household with a school-age child, and infections could spread to older and other high-risk individuals, even if coronavirus rates among kids are low. A new study from South Korea found that kids under age 10 transmit the coronavirus less often than adults do, while kids between ages 10 and 19 may spread the virus more easily within a household compared to other age groups. However, it is unclear if the children studied actually infected other secondary cases.