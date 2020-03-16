The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and the Diocese of Camden each relieved the faithful from an obligation to attend Mass, though parishes across the region continued to hold in-person services. With the start of Shabbat on Friday, Congregation Rodeph Shalom on North Broad Street became a mostly virtual congregation, live-streaming services and using video conferencing or the telephone for clergy appointments and tutoring. At the African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas in Overbrook Park, the Rev. Martini Shaw wore latex gloves and offered drive-through communion, giving the faithful hand sanitizer before offering a blessing.