He said most protesters just want to get back to work. While everyone is being asked to sacrifice for the common good, the economic pain has not been distributed evenly. He said he thinks the overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians would agree to lower priority for a ventilator if it meant they were “exempted from the tyrannical precedent being set and exempted from the terrible economic destruction that is being foisted on so many millions of Pennsylvanians right now as the result of Gov. Wolf’s draconian and overreaching actions.”