That’s the way things are going in the rest of New Jersey’s most rural county, too — a steady and quiet limbo until New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 restrictions there. Business owners and elected officials in this county of 62,300 are hoping they can get special consideration, pointing out that Salem County is very different from the rest of the densely populated state. On Wednesday night, during the monthly meeting, the board of elected freeholders passed a resolution urging Murphy to reopen the county, describing the outbreak there as “mild.”