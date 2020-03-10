The 76ers are like everybody else when dealing with the coronavirus situation, sharing the same fears and emotions.
Following a week on the West Coast, where they went 1-3, the Sixers returned to practice on Tuesday. They played two games in Los Angeles, then traveled to Sacramento and finally to San Francisco where the trip ended with Saturday’s 118-114 loss to the Warriors.
There are so many questions about how professional teams will deal with the situation going forward. The biggest question is whether teams will eventually play in empty arenas. So much uncertainty exists.
“It has certainly been different dealing with all this; it puts a lot of perspective about things and makes you aware of, making sure you’re taking care of yourself better, trying to do better for people around you,” Sixers forward-center Al Horford said. “Yeah, it’s definitely ... it has been stressful at times, I mean being back East it seems a little better. Out in the West, I feel like there was definitely more of an edge to it ...”
Coach Brett Brown said when the team was in San Francisco, the Warriors were a big help in dealing with the situation.
“Their team doctor came in and explained like this is their venue policy, the procedures and the protocols that are now in place to make us feel more comfortable,” Brown said. “You know they were aware there was some anxiety at that stage in San Francisco, there were quite a few cases ... In general, we had a lot of information given to us.”
Less than hour after the media availability was completed, the Philadelphia Health Department sent out a recommendation that city residents — especially those who are elderly or have chronic health conditions — consider not attending public gatherings with more than 5,000 expected attendees.
Brown was asked before this recommendation was announced what it would be like if the Sixers had to play a game without fans, something the NBA has been mulling over.
“It would, obviously, be a rough situation, and not ideal, by any stretch of the imagination, but going back to my original point, if the people in the know felt like that was what was needed to do to provide the greatest level of safety, then that’s what we will do,” Brown said. “And, you know, we all obviously hope it doesn’t get to that stage.”
Point guard Shake Milton was asked about the possibility of playing in empty arenas.
“It would definitely be weird, hopefully it doesn’t get to that point, everybody likes playing in front of the fans” Milton said. I don’t know, I can’t even imagine what it would be like, pickup (basketball games) ..."
Sixers guard Josh Richardson, who returned to practice Tuesday after missing three games with a nose contusion and a concussion, called the situation “scary.”
He then elaborated.
“I am praying for the victims of it," he said. " I am hoping for the best for those impacted directly and indirectly."