TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer

Pauline Worussk waves to Collingswood friends and neighbors after they listened on Saturday outside to her piano offering, “Bach, Beatles, and other bops!” Mar. 21, 2020. She posted on Facebook, “I will be playing piano at my home with the doors wide open - feel free to hang out on the sidewalk or porch for a little listening, a (healthily distanced!) chat, or request some music. Just trying to add some live music to this world! She promised to perform every Saturday from 2-3 p.m. until the coronavirus crisis is over.