In Harrisburg, a bill to require telemedicine coverage overwhelmingly passed the state Senate in the last two sessions, but has run into trouble in the lower chamber. At a hearing in 2018, Marshall, of the Insurance Federation, said his group opposed the mandate “in its current form,” saying it would force insurers to treat equally all hospital telemedicine programs. “They’re not all exactly the same," he said then. "Some have much better telemedicine programs than others.”