With more than 100 positive cases of the coronavirus, Temple University announced Sunday that it would shut down in-person classes for two weeks, similar to a move the University of Notre Dame made earlier this month after cases spiked there.
Temple also will join with the Philadelphia Department of Health in an intensive effort to test, contact trace and minimize further spread, President Richard M. Englert said in an email to the campus community Sunday.
The cases appear to be linked to small social gatherings off campus, Englert said. The city health department on Saturday warned students to avoid all social contact with people outside their homes or apartments.
“We are hopeful, of course, that we will be able to return to the full hybrid program in place at the start of the semester, but any such decision will be driven by the data and public health guidance available at the time,” Englert said in the email.
The decision comes less than a week after classes started on the North Philadelphia campus. Last Monday, the first day of classes, Temple had just 10 cases. By Friday, cases had jumped to 58. Now, the university is at 103, Englert said in the email, noting that the university had conducted more than 5,000 tests in the last two weeks. None of the cases appear to be serious at this point, he said.
“Most of these students testing positive are asymptomatic; a small number have mild to moderate flu-like symptoms,” Englert said.
Temple becomes the second large university in Pennsylvania to shift course in the last week. With 119 cases, Bloomsburg University announced last week it would revert to online classes. Other schools around the country have taken similar steps after recording hundreds of coronavirus cases, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which now has 1,025 cases.
Notre Dame, which has 570 cases, paused online for two weeks, and the school said it would begin returning to in-person classes this week after cases started to drop.
Despite urging by faculty union leaders and the school’s student government association to keep almost all classes online, Temple moved forward with its plan and started the semester with a mix of in-person, hybrid and remote classes. But it was not business as usual. About 8,900 students were on campus for the first day of classes, about a third of the normal number for opening day. Temple enrolls about 39,000 students.
Under the plan announced Sunday, all classes will shift to a remote mode through at least Sept. 11. Only classes that are deemed essential by a dean will be held in person during the two weeks, the school said.
The university on Monday will launch a help line for those in the campus community with concerns, at 215-204-4400.
