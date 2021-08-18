The United States plans to offer all vaccinated people booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines beginning in September, federal health officials announced Wednesday, citing growing evidence that the protection offered by the shots may decrease over time.

The third dose should be given eight months after the second, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, meaning that first in line for boosters will be health workers, long-term-care facility residents and staff, seniors, and people with underlying health conditions who were vaccinated early in the rollout.

“The COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the United States continue to be remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating Delta variant,” federal health officials said in a statement. But “the available data make very clear that protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, and in association with the dominance of the Delta variant, we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease.”

Protection against more severe cases, hospitalizations, and deaths may also decrease in the months ahead, they added, especially for people who are immunocompromised or who got vaccinated in the early phases of the rollout last winter.

Booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well, the officials said. However, the J & J shot wasn’t rolled out until March, they added, and a booster shot plan for that vaccine won’t be released until they get more data in the coming weeks.

The formal announcement of a U.S. plan for booster shots comes as the World Health Organization continues to argue that administering boosters will further lead to vaccine inequity worldwide.

The country’s plan is contingent on an independent Food and Drug Administration evaluation of the safety and efficacy of a third dose, as well as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention review of the evidence and formal recommendation, said the officials, which include Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and CDC director Rochelle Walensky.

”Our top priority remains staying ahead of the virus and protecting the American people from COVID-19 with safe, effective, and long-lasting vaccines especially in the context of a constantly changing virus and epidemiologic landscape,” they said. “We will continue to follow the science on a daily basis, and we are prepared to modify this plan should new data emerge that requires it.”

Philadelphia will use its existing network of vaccine providers to distribute booster shots to residents when the Centers for Disease Control recommends that step, Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said.

“We’ll follow the CDC’s lead in terms of the specific groups for whom boosters will be recommended,” Bettigole said during a news conference Wednesday.

Booster shots are currently recommended for immunocompromised people who had the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Bettigole said residents should contact their doctors to see if they fit into that group.

The CDC is also expected to recommend booster shots for others, to be given eight months after their second dose. But Bettigole said that the city will wait for an official recommendation and will “give third doses when and if they’re indicated, but not before.”