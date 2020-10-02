Symptoms tend to develop within 2 to 12 days of being exposed, usually at about 5 days. So far, President Trump may be showing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according to the New York Times. The president has had what one person described as cold-like symptoms. Another person said he seemed “lethargic” at a fund-raiser he attended at his golf club at Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday. It is important to note, however, that his age and busy schedule might also explain signs of fatigue.