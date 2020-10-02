President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness that has killed more than 207,000 Americans and that he has tried to downplay in his public remarks. The couple will quarantine in the White House, which means he will be off the campaign trail, at least temporarily, just 32 days before the election.
Details so far are few, although the First Lady tweeted that she and her husband were “feeling good.”
Here are answers to some questions you may have:
President Trump and his close associates are tested every day. In the past, he has touted the test, a rapid molecular diagnostic test made by Abbott Laboratories. While it can produce a false alarm, called a false positive, it is reasonable to assume he would have a confirmatory test before announcing he is positive.
Although he said he was in great health after his latest physical exam, the president’s age, 74, and weight, which qualifies as obese, put him at high risk.
People aged 65 and up account for about 80 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths. Many of them already had age-related chronic illnesses that have damaged their lungs, heart, blood vessels, and kidneys -- organs that COVID-19 can attack. The mortality rate for infected people age 70 and up is estimated to be about 5%, according to the CDC.
But obesity — defined as a Body Mass Index of 30 or more (174 pounds for a 5-foot-4 woman) — is a risk factor that transcends age. A French study of COVID-19 patients in intensive care found those with a BMI over 35 had a sevenfold higher chance of needing mechanical ventilation than those with a BMI in the healthy range. A study of COVID-19 patients under age 60 who were hospitalized in New York City found that a BMI over 35 almost quadrupled the chance of needing critical care.
Exactly why is not clear, but the virus appears to exploit a number of weight-related abnormalities, as explained in a review of eight studies published recently in the journal Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism.
Being male is also a risk factor for more serious COVID-19. White people have been at lower risk, but it’s hard to know how much of that is behavioral or socioeconomic.
The White House has not said, although the president announced his own positive test on Twitter hours after having tweeted that his close aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.
Symptoms tend to develop within 2 to 12 days of being exposed, usually at about 5 days. So far, President Trump may be showing mild symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according to the New York Times. The president has had what one person described as cold-like symptoms. Another person said he seemed “lethargic” at a fund-raiser he attended at his golf club at Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday. It is important to note, however, that his age and busy schedule might also explain signs of fatigue.
On Thursday night, a White House official said the president’s treatment plan was still being discussed, as was the idea of a national address or a videotaped statement to show the president is functioning.
The White House did not say how long Mr. Trump would have to remain isolated, but it canceled his plans to fly to Florida for a campaign rally on Friday, stripping his public schedule for the day of everything except a midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors," according to the New York Times.
He is scheduled to appear at rallies in Wisconsin on Saturday and in Arizona on Monday. These are sure to be canceled, but it is not clear what will happen to the next debate, scheduled for Oct. 15.
