They are the people who were seriously sickened by the virus, some still suffering ongoing health effects, or whose parents, spouses, siblings, or children were among the 225,000 who died because of it. Public health officials and epidemiologists have long argued that the federal government’s failure to act as a strong authority has hurt the country’s ability to respond to the pandemic. While dealing with illness and grief, they have watched the president make unrealistically rosy predictions about the virus, downplay its seriousness, pitch unproven treatments — and, after finally contracting COVID-19 himself, come out the other end telling people: “Ddon’t be afraid of it.”