Being motivated to vote doesn’t necessarily mean being very enthusiastic about Biden. Theresa Lewis-King, a retired middle school teacher from the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia, articulated what a lot of women said about the former vice president. “I don’t think we need a charismatic savior right now," she said. “I don’t look at him as a leader of the Democratic Party going into 2024 but in this transition period, I think he’s the kind of person we need. We need a little bit more compassion.”