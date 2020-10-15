Critical to a virus' resilience outside a body is the integrity of its lipid sheath, a fatty substance with a gel-like consistency in cooler air, according to National Institutes of Health research on flu viruses. Like butter in a hot pan, that layer becomes more liquid and less protective of the virus in warmer weather. Drier air may also help a virus' spread, a 2007 study on the flu from Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City found, possibly because lower humidity dries out the nose’s protective mucus and allows viral particles to stay aloft longer, since they are less likely to be weighed down by water particles in a dry environment.