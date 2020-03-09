The CDC Monday released new guidance on who should be tested. You no longer have to have been traveling or exposed to someone who had visited a country with a lot of COVID-19. Physicians are urged to “use their judgment.” Priority is going to symptomatic cases where getting a diagnosis would help keep the infection from spreading; patients who are at higher risk for serious complications, including those 65 and older and those with diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung and kidney disease; people receiving medicine that depresses the immune system; and medical personnel who may have been exposed.