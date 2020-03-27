As if restaurant owners don’t have enough aggravation during the coronavirus crisis:
The ratings app/site Yelp on Tuesday began setting up GoFundMe campaigns for cash-strapped small businesses, including many restaurants, by adding “donation” buttons to their Yelp pages. The idea, Yelp said, was to provide “a fast and easy way for people to support their favorite local businesses.”
The problem: Yelp did this automatically, without the restaurateurs’ consent, sending the owners — many of which have GoFundMe campaigns of their own — into a frenzy.
Crunchik’n, a Center City shop, went to Instagram with its annoyance at the high-handed tactic. “DO NOT DONATE TO THIS PAGE!!!! WE DID NOT MAKE IT. YELP DID IT WITHOUT OUR CONSENT,” owner Jen Choi wrote Thursday.
A Yelp spokesperson on Friday said it had “paused” the rollout as it is working on a way for businesses to opt in. The unauthorized GoFundMe buttons have been vanishing from the pages. Any donations sent to businesses that opted out have been returned, the spokesperson said.
In a statement, Yelp wrote the following:
“On Tuesday, Yelp announced a partnership with GoFundMe to provide a fast and easy way for people to support their favorite local businesses by donating to a GoFundMe fundraiser directly on the Yelp pages of eligible businesses. In an effort to get businesses help quickly and easily, a GoFundMe fundraiser was automatically added to the Yelp pages of an initial group of eligible businesses, with information provided on how to claim it or opt out should a business choose to do so. However, it has come to our attention that some businesses did not receive a notification with opt-out instructions, and some would have preferred to actively opt-in to the program. As such, we have paused the automatic rollout of this feature, and are working with GoFundMe to provide a seamless way for businesses to opt into the program moving forward, as we have received a great deal of interest and support for the program from both consumers and businesses alike.”