Inspections show a pattern of safety problems leading up to Crozer’s closure

Stroke patients at Crozer-Chester Medical Center waited hours for critical CT scan results after a possible IT glitch.

Heart attack patients were diverted to farther-away hospitals when Crozer didn’t have enough staff to run its specialized cardiac care lab.

Behavioral health patients went days without their medication being reviewed and were put in four-point restraint without a doctor’s order.

Inspections by the Pennsylvania Department of Health at Crozer-Chester Medical Center and its sister facility, Taylor Hospital, show a pattern of problems that put patients’ safety at risk in the months before the two financially beleaguered hospitals were shut down earlier this year.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center operated the busiest emergency department in Delaware County, as well as the region’s highest-level trauma center and only 24-7 mental health crisis center.

Both Crozer Health hospitals were shut down this spring after the system’sfor-profit owner, Prospect Medical Holdings, filed for bankruptcy. State and local officials made multiple attempts to save the hospitals by finding a new owner, but were unsuccessful.

Safety issues at Crozer have been well documented over the past several years by national rating agencies, such as The Leapfrog Group, and The Inquirer, which monitors publicly available state hospital inspections.

The Inquirer maintains a database of hundreds of hospital safety citations dating to 2022, and routinely publishes roundups of reports from hospitals in the Philadelphia region.

The Department of Health makes reports available 40 days after an inspection. They do not disclose details of complaints in which the hospital was found to be in compliance.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: