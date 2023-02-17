John Fetterman has depression. If you’re struggling too, here’s how to get help

When a U.S. Senator discloses that they’ve been struggling with depression, as Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did, it’s front page news. But many people struggle alone.

Depression is serious, common, and treatable. For many, depression is episodic, and even though it is hard to imagine while in the thick of it — it does often get better.

The best course of treatment varies by person and even for each person at different times. Fetterman has been struggling with depression for a long time, his campaign said Thursday, but after becoming more “severe” in recent weeks, hospitalization was the appropriate care plan for him. The newly sworn-in senator checked in at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday.

Discourse about mental health emphasizes the importance of asking for help. But finding help can be difficult.

“Resources man, it’s always about getting people resources,” Kelly Gilrain, the chief psychologist at Cooper University Health Care. ”How do you find the help you need? There’s just not enough therapists out there.”

The Inquirer compiled resources for people seeking mental health services.

What are the symptoms of depression?

Beyond mere sadness, the disorder impairs people’s ability to complete everyday tasks. Common symptoms include loss of interest, increased fatigue, feeling worthless, difficulty concentrating, and thoughts of self-harm. Symptoms needs to last for two weeks to fit the diagnostic criteria of a major depressive episode.

How can I help someone with depression?

Depression can be isolating and making sure that people who are struggling have someone to confide in is important, Gilrain said. These type of close relationships can be “very protective in terms of low mood and anxiety symptoms.”

The mere act of being present with someone who is struggling and not being judgmental can be help within itself. An additional way to support is to assist in the search for resources.

As a general rule, try to not to minimize the struggle of the person in front of you by saying “it’s not that bad” or “it could be worse.” Instead be supportive and offer help.

How do I find a therapist?

That is a the million dollar question and there is no one-stop shop.

The first step to finding a therapist is figuring out what you are looking for exactly. Only psychiatrists prescribe medication. There are many specialties in therapy — for instance therapists who specialize in working with couples or who primarily see people for anxiety. It is also important to find a therapist that you feel comfortable with and has experience with your situation. These are all good questions to ask when you reach out to a provider.

There are websites to help connect therapists and patients. Those include:

There is also a growing number of therapy apps, such as BetterHelp and Talkspace, that facilitate therapy in a virtual setting.

Another option: Talk to your primary care provider. They may have recommendations and are also able to prescribe antidepressants if they determine its appropriate.

Or, check whether your company has an employee assistance program. These programs usually offer short-term counseling that can get you started until you’re able to connect with a therapist who is the right fit.

How much does therapy cost?

It depends.

Medicaid, Medicare and most private health plans are required to cover mental health services, but benefits and out-of-pocket costs may vary. Many providers accept insurance, but others don’t.

If you don’t have insurance, you may want to look for a therapist who charges on a sliding scale based on ability to pay or a clinic that offers free or low-cost services (though these resources are often in short supply).

One option for affordable care includes clinics in universities that train psychologists. For example, the LaSalle University Training Clinic provides therapy by clinical psychology doctoral program students.

What should I do in a mental health crisis?

People suffering from depression could need immediate support in a moment of crisis. There are specialty lines open 24/7 to respond in those moments.

Last summer, the U.S. launched a national three digit crisis and suicide lifeline called 988. Anyone can dial or text 9-8-8 from any phone to speak to a mental health specialist.

The majority of calls to crisis lines are resolved by talking on the phone. But some crisis lines are also able to dispatch mobile crisis units to respond to instances that need hands on support.

“When you get on the line with someone who is trained as a professional counselor, they are able to help instill hope,” Dale Adair, medical director for Mental Health/Substance Abuse Service at the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, to the Inquirer last summer. “The person taking the call is able to help the person develop a safety plan.”

You can also directly reach your county’s crisis line by calling:

