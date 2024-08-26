Which Philly-area hospitals have the busiest emergency departments? Check your local hospital.

Nearly one in three Philadelphia-area emergency departments are bustling by national standards.

Cooper University Hospital in Camden, Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia, the Hospital of the University of Philadelphia in West Philly, and multiple Jefferson Health hospitals on both sides of the Delaware River are among the local EDs receiving more than 60,000 patients a year — the federal government’s threshold for comparing the nation’s busiest EDs.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Jefferson’s top emergency medicine doctor is stepping down as longtime chair

The Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services reports categories of ED patient volume — from low to very high — to allow comparison of quality measures, such as how long patient visits last. The most recent data is for 2022.

Three financially struggling Philadelphia-area hospitals received fewer than 19,999 annual visits to their EDs: Crozer Health’s Delaware County Memorial Hospital (no longer offering emergency services), and Prime Healthcare’s Suburban Community Hospital and Lower Bucks Hospital. (The Prime hospitals in recent years have rented unused hospital space as movie sets.)

Busy or slow? See how local hospital emergency departments compare:

» READ MORE: How long would an ER visit take at your hospital? See how Philly-area emergency departments compare.