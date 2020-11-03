Around my 17th birthday, my symptoms became so unpleasant, I couldn’t ignore them. The stomach pains were more frequent and the blood in my stool kept getting darker. I finally told those closest to me what was happening. Rushed to a gastroenterologist’s office, I met a doctor who didn’t let my young age stop him from recommending a colonoscopy. We were all shocked to learn the cause of my bleeding: a colon tumor. A few days later I received the official diagnosis: stage III colon cancer. Among the many thoughts and feelings that hit, regret was chief among them. I wished I would have spoken up sooner and taken my symptoms more seriously.