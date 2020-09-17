Each fall, in pediatrics, we can usually predict how many patients we will see with respiratory ailments at our outpatient clinic, and how many will land in the hospital. Temperatures drop, viruses emigrate from the Southern Hemisphere, and children share their germs with classmates, with pretty predictable results. The three most common diagnoses for pediatric hospitalizations over the years were mostly respiratory. Coming in close behind were bronchiolitis — a common lung infection caused by a virus — asthma, and pneumonia, along with dehydration, usually due to a gastrointestinal bug. Cellulitis, an infection of the deeper skin, is also common, as kids scrape their knees on playgrounds or irritate a neighbor’s pet, resulting in puncture wounds that become infected.