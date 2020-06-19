And what happens to my non-urgent dermatology patients whose appointments were cancelled? Fortunately, most dermatology care in the U.S. is non-urgent. But just because some clinical care and surgeries are called elective doesn’t mean they are unnecessary. It just means the timing is flexible. That means it is acceptable, if not ideal, to delay these procedures temporarily. But at what point do deferred non-urgent problems become urgent? Putting off a skin cancer check shouldn’t be that big of a deal, ordinarily. But what if you’re a patient with a history of multiple melanomas? In such high risk patients, visits may be for surveillance, but it’s not a matter of if there will be a new problem, it’s when. What if my patient develops a new melanoma, but the diagnosis is delayed because of the coronavirus shut down? If that melanoma spreads, the patient’s survival rate could fall dramatically.