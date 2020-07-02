While there won’t be any large firework displays in the city this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the upcoming holiday weekend will likely be even noisier, after Mayor Jim Kenney amended the city’s fire code to allow the purchase of “consumer-grade” fireworks a year ago. During a time when many leisure activities are still off limits, fireworks have become a way for people to pass the time. In fact, between May 29 and June 29, Philadelphia police received 8,526 complaints about fireworks.