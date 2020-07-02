Dayse said the fireworks start some nights at 8 and can last until 2 a.m. She, too, worries about an errant firework landing on someone’s porch or roof, a scenario that’s reminiscent of a 2014 house fire in Southwest Philadelphia that claimed the lives of four children, and was rumored to have been started by a firecracker landing on a front-porch sofa. (Fire Department officials were unable to determine the cause.)