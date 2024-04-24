Inspira Health opened a $50 million outpatient center in a former Dick’s Sporting Goods store

Inspira Health Network Inc. opened a $50 million outpatient center in a former Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Deptford, the South Jersey nonprofit said Tuesday.

The 80,000-square-foot facility opened with primary care, OB/GYN, orthopedics, and sports rehab. Additional services from Cooper and Inspira Cardiac Care, Cooper and Inspira Neuroscience, and Atlantic Medical Imaging will be added in the future, Inspira said.

An ambulatory surgery center is also under consideration for the facility at 1450 Almonesson Rd., which a Florida company called Redina Healthcare Real Estate helped develop.

Cooper Health also recently adapted a shuttered store for medical purposes, opening a large outpatient center in a former Sears at Moorestown Mall.

Inspira is planning a larger project at Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Harrison Township. Officials there recently gave preliminary approval for the construction of an additional wing as well as expansion of the existing facility. Inspira has not provided an estimate of the projected cost or other details.

Separately this week, Inspira published its 2023 consolidated financial statements. The organization reported that revenue climbed 15%, to $1.26 billion, while its operating loss rose slightly, to $49.8 million from $42.7 million.