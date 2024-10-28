Jefferson opened a $15 million specialty care center near its Washington Township Hospital

Jefferson Health opened a $15 million specialty care center near its Washington Township Hospital, which it acquired in 2017 as part of its deal for Kennedy Health System.

Among the specialties at the 15,000 square foot facility, called Jefferson Specialty Care at Fish Pond Road, are urology, rheumatology, ENT, and gastroenterology, the nonprofit Jefferson said last week.

Jefferson’s center comes as competitor Inspira Health Network also invests in health-care facilities in Gloucester County.

Inspira opened a $50 million outpatient center in a former Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Deptford in April and broke ground on a $220 million expansion of its Inspira Medical Center Mullica Hill in Harrison Township four weeks ago.