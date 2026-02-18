Johnson & Johnson will spend $1 billion on a cell therapy plant on its campus in Montgomery County

Johnson & Johnson plans to spend more than $1 billion to build a cell therapy manufacturing facility on its Janssen Biotech campus in Montgomery County near Ambler, the New Jersey pharmaceutical and medical supplies giant said Wednesday.

The Lower Gwynedd Township plant, part of an effort by the company to invest $55 million in the U.S. by early 2029, is expected to employ 500 people when fully operational, J&J said.

Advertisement

The facility will add to J&J’s capacity to make cell therapy treatments for cancer, neurological, and other diseases. Cell therapy is the use of engineered immune cells to treat disease.

“For 140 years, Johnson & Johnson has been a leading innovator in American healthcare, and we are honored to continue advancing that legacy in Pennsylvania,” Joaquin Duato, J&J’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

The company based in New Brunswick, N.J. already employs 5,885 people at 10 Pennsylvania facilities, according to the office of Gov. Josh Shapiro. The Shapiro administration has offered $41.5 million in state support for the J&J project.

“Pennsylvania is a powerhouse for innovation and manufacturing in the life sciences,” Shapiro said. He said his administration’s efforts to cut red tape are among the reasons companies like J&J “are choosing to double down on their investments” in Pennsylvania.

Eli Lilly & Co. last month announced plans to build a $3.5 billion pharmaceutical plant in the Lehigh Valley to expand manufacturing capacity for next-generation injectable weight-loss medicines.

GSK said in September that it will build a biologics factory in Upper Merion Township, but did not specify how much it would spend there. That project is part of GSK’s plan to spend $1.2 billion on advanced manufacturing facilities.

Merck, another New Jersey-based drug giant, last year announced plans for a $1 billion factory and lab near Wilmington. Merck has major operations in Montgomery County.

J&J’s presence in Philadelphia’s suburbs dates to 1959 when it acquired McNeil Laboratories, which later developed Tylenol. The pain reliever is still made at a plant in Fort Washington.

Other major Philadelphia-area J&J deals include the 1999 purchase of Centocor, one of the country’s first biotech companies, and the 2012 deal for Synthes Inc., a Swiss medical device maker with its North American headquarters and major operations here.